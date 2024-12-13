Crude oversupply to hit 950,000 barrels per day in 2025, says IEA

Even as the Opec nations continue to prolong their production cuts, current market balances indicate global markets will see an oversupply of 950,000 barrels per day (b/d) in 2025, the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) Oil Market Report for December has pointed out. If the Opec+ bloc begins unwinding the voluntary cuts from the end of March 2025, this overhang could rise to 1.4 million b/d.

"A key uncertainty for the trajectory of Opec+ crude supply remains the level of compliance with agreed targets, with our estimates showing collective output 680,000 b/d above targets in November," IEA said. The latest projections are favourable for India, given that it imports 85 per cent of its crude requirements.

On December 5, Opec+ nations agreed to extend two sets of voluntary production cuts, including the ongoing production cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day (b/d), to the end of March 2025. However, officials have allayed fears of a sudden change. Indian refiners remain assured of uninterrupted crude supplies at discounted rates. The average discount for Russian Urals-grade crude oil to dated Brent has held stable at $12.1 per barrel in the three months leading up to October, according to Platts, part of S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Supplies may rise

Opec+ crude oil production may still rise next year if Libya, South Sudan, and Sudan can sustain production and Kazakhstan’s 260,000 b/d Tengiz expansion comes online. "Globally, the bulk of supply growth will continue to be dominated by non-Opec countries, with the US, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Argentina adding more than 1.1 million b/d of crude oil and natural gas liquid (NGL) output between them. The start-up of Saudi Aramco’s Jafurah gas project next year will also boost Saudi Arabia’s NGL supply," IEA said.

However, the bigger question for 2025 remains global oil demand. The abrupt halt to Chinese oil demand growth this year – along with sharply lower increases in other notable emerging and developing economies such as Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, South Africa, and Argentina – has tilted consensus towards a softer outlook, IEA said.

"The relatively subdued pace of global oil demand growth is set to continue in 2025, accelerating only modestly from 840,000 b/d in 2024 to 1.1 million b/d, with overall consumption reaching 103.9 million b/d," the report stressed.

An intergovernmental organisation of 13 major oil-producing nations, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, and Venezuela, Opec has been called a ‘cartel’ by economists. Member countries accounted for an estimated 44 per cent of global oil production and 81.5 per cent of the world’s proven oil reserves as of 2018. Including Russia, ten other nations make up the enlarged Opec+ group.

Opec has implemented total supply cuts of 5.86 million b/d, or 5.7 per cent of global oil demand so far. It had postponed the easing of voluntary production cuts even before the latest announcement. IEA expects additional demand for crude or refined products to possibly come from discretionary inventory builds to bring industry stocks back in line with historical averages and as governments replenish strategic reserves.

As the year draws to a close, oil markets appear relatively calm, with crude oil trading in a $70-75/bbl range.