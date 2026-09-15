Faster, heavier, double-stacked: How two DFCs are transforming rail freight

The Western corridor, on the other hand, is a container freight mainstay, connecting ports like Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Pipavav, and Mundra Ports to hubs in central and north India via rail.
Meanwhile, 21 years after the first proposal, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February announced a new freight corridor between Gujarat and West Bengal. However, sector experts say that the corridor, as well-intentioned as it may be, may unintentionally move coastal shipping cargo - which serves the same geographies - entirely to the railways once completed.
What sets the DFCs apart from the traditional freight network?
The DFC will exclusively ferry freight trains, with a 100 kilometre per hour (kmph) speed limit. For a number of sections, these trains do, in fact, run at these speeds. According to officials, Western DFC takes, on average, two-and-a-half hours to cover 100 km; in comparison, a freight train on a regular line takes nearly six hours.