Faster, heavier, double-stacked: How two DFCs are transforming rail freight

Indian Railways has also been able to venture into new commodity segments because of the corridors. In 2023, it signed an agreement with Amazon for transporting small cargo over DFC. This service currently runs between New Sanand and New Rewari stations, earning the Railways over Rs 30 crore. The Railways also transports milk trucks on trains under a special policy on these corridors.

However, the two DFCs may not suffice in the context of India’s larger ambitions. According to the latest available information, India wants to achieve 3,000 million tonnes of freight loading by 2031 – a target it has already pushed back by a year from the original 2030. This would mark a near-doubling of its current volume of 1,670 million tonnes. However, the last few years have been marked by sub-5 per cent growth in traffic; To achieve the new target, the Railways would have to deliver a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of at least 10 per cent.