Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / FDI inflows jump 47.8% to $16.17 bn in Apr-Jun on healthy services inflow

FDI inflows jump 47.8% to $16.17 bn in Apr-Jun on healthy services inflow

The data showed that overseas inflows in May rose to $ 5.85 billion and in June to $ 5.41 billion from $ 2.67 billion and $ 3.16 billion, respectively, in the year-ago period

FDI
FDI inflows declined in Delhi and Rajasthan compared to the year-ago period. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 7:29 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Foreign direct investment in India jumped 47.8 per cent to $ 16.17 billion in April-June this fiscal on healthy inflows in services, computer, telecom and pharma sectors, according to government data.

FDI inflows were at $ 10.94 billion in April-June 2023-24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The data showed that overseas inflows in May rose to $ 5.85 billion and in June to $ 5.41 billion from $ 2.67 billion and $ 3.16 billion, respectively, in the year-ago period.

In April, FDI inflows were down marginally at $ 4.91 billion against $ 5.1 billion in April 2023.

Total FDI, which includes equity inflows, reinvested earnings and other capital, grew by 28 per cent to $ 22.49 billion during the first quarter of this fiscal from $ 17.56 billion in April-June 2023-24, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data showed.

During the period, FDI equity inflows rose from major countries, including Mauritius, Singapore, the US, the Netherlands, the UAE, Cayman Islands and Cyprus.

More From This Section

58% Indians feel burned out, higher than global average: Ficci-BCG report

Surge in robocalls, rogue callers necessitate review of spam rules: Trai

DGCA releases regulatory reforms to reduce compliance burden for operators

Over $4 bn imports this year under management system for laptops, tablets

Entrepreneurship becomes the new frontier for freshers, shows study

However, inflows declined from Japan, the UK, and Germany.

Sectorally, inflows rose in services, computer software and hardware, telecommunication, pharma and chemicals.

The data also showed that Maharashtra received the highest inflow of $ 8.48 billion during the first quarter of this last fiscal. It was followed by Karnataka ($ 2.28 billion), Telangana ($ 1.08 billion) and Gujarat ($ 1.02 billion).

FDI inflows declined in Delhi and Rajasthan compared to the year-ago period.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Quick commerce's growth disrupting retail, say FMCG distributors

Premium

Chinese investments will not benefit India

Govt looking at revising FDI policy, says commerce secretary Barthwal

FDI in manufacturing rises 69% to $165 bn during 2014-24: Jitin Prasada

Premium

OEMs, electronic component companies seek greater govt support

Topics :FDIForeign direct investmentIndia FDI

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story