“There is no common shared ledger between platforms. So how do you compute eligibility? If you work for 90 days with a platform, it is still easy to compute the benefits, but if you work for 120 days across multiple platforms, how do you calculate that? The infrastructure is needed to be able to provide social security to gig workers. Their benefits will need to be calculated, corrected, deposited, disbursed and accounted for,” said Rishi Agrawal, cofounder and chief executive officer of TeamLease RegTech.