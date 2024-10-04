Govt ports outpace private peers in cargo traffic growth, shows data

In a reversal of usual trends, central government-owned ports, also called major ports, have outpaced their private and state-government counterparts in cargo traffic growth to date this financial year, the data from the ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways shows.



During 2024-25, cargo handled at major ports increased by almost 5 per cent to 348.06 million tonnes (MT), driven by a 4.9 per cent increase in overseas cargo and 5.2 per cent increase in coastal cargo. This is a major uptick for the major ports after Covid.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



On the other hand, private and state-government ports, also called non-major ports, saw a 2.8 per cent increase in their cargo over the same period. While growth in overseas cargo, at 4.29 per cent, has been competitive against major ports, a major decline in coastal cargo has left non-major ports lagging. “Major ports have been aggressively trying to capture cargo, with tariffs much lower than some of the prominent ports in their vicinity. Coastal cargo too is improving for major ports this year after no improvement this time last year,” a senior government official said. This time last year, major ports had seen almost no growth in coastal cargo, while private and state-government ports had seen their traffic increase by 21 per cent over 2021-22, with key industries switching to private ports for their coastal shipping needs.