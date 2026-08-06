Shipping lines may move away if port tariffs too high: Secy Vijay Kumar

With the Bureau of Port Security (BoPS) set to be established, India will undertake comprehensive security reforms at its ports. The government now faces the challenge of strengthening security while keeping port operations lean, with a senior government official warning that shipping lines could move away from India if its ports become uncompetitive.

“Security is not only physical. Ports also contribute to economic and energy security. Shipping is a global industry. While we focus on security, which is non-negotiable, we have to ensure that our ports remain globally competitive. Shipping lines have alternatives. If they find our ports uncompetitive, if our key performance indicators (KPIs) do not match the world’s best, and if our tariffs are high, they will shift,” Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar said at the Port Security Conference here.