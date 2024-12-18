Hospitality CEOs raise demands of infra status, increasing marketing spends

Chief executive officers (CEOs) from major hospitality companies raised concerns about taxation policies and the lack of infrastructure status for hotels during a closed-door meeting with government officials on Wednesday at the 18th CII Annual Tourism Summit.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, alongside other policymakers.

Sources told Business Standard that executives also pushed for increased marketing budgets for the Incredible India campaign to boost foreign tourist arrivals.

“The Incredible India campaign promotes India as a global tourist destination, but there has been no marketing effort in the past five years. Not enough resources are allocated to showcasing India’s tourism potential — including weddings, wellness, and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions). We need the government to press the pedal on efforts in this area,” one attendee told Business Standard.