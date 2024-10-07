Delhi CEO captures 'peak Bengaluru moment' in hotel; netizens divided

A CEO from Delhi checked into a hotel in Bengaluru and was met with an unexpected surprise -- there was no front desk staff to be seen.

Ananya Narang discovered instead a virtual receptionist managing all guest services remotely, which she described as her own "peak Bengaluru moment".

In a post on LinkedIn, Narang shared a photo of the virtual receptionist displayed on a laptop screen at the hotel’s front desk.







“Once I checked in, I realised the hotel had no staff apart from two security guards and a couple of technicians,” she said.

The trained hospitality personnel, operating remotely from the head office, were able to manage multiple properties simultaneously through video conferencing.

“Everything was coordinated by trained hospitality staff at their head office, managing several properties at once,” Narang noted in her post, adding, “You won’t find this anywhere else in India yet, apart from Silicon Valley.”

Reacting to the LinkedIn post, one user wrote, “Wow, that's amazing! I suppose hotel staff are now just a click away. Who needs a physical receptionist when a virtual one can take care of things? Welcome to the future of hospitality.”

Another user commented, “Wow, that's genuinely innovative! Virtual receptionists are transforming the hospitality industry – a true game-changer. Hats off to the team behind this.”

However, for many users, the concept of virtual receptionists was not only fascinating but also posed challenges to traditional views of the hospitality sector.

“This is zero hospitality,” one user expressed, while another remarked, “People need to recognise that the most vital element of hospitality is the human connection. This is a clear example of forcing technology into a situation where it doesn’t quite fit.”

Bengaluru continues to 'peak'

Earlier, Bengaluru captured public attention with its innovative use of technology. Just last month, a social media user shared a screenshot of a conversation with an intern at his company, remarking that it was something that could happen “only in Bengaluru”. The Internet seemed to concur!

In a post on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Karthik Sridharan revealed that the intern would no longer be working at his company, as his own artificial intelligence (AI) startup had secured funding.



The screenshot of their brief exchange showed the intern being asked why he was absent from the office on Friday. He replied, “Hey, sorry I took a leave because I had a meeting with a VC. My AI startup got funded. I don’t need the internship anymore.”

In yet another "peak Bengaluru moment" from May this year, a woman was spotted attending a team meeting on her laptop while shopping in a shoe store.

“Today in ⁦Peak Bengaluru⁩. I saw a person shoe shopping while attending a team meeting on her laptop,” wrote Karthik Bhaskara on X.