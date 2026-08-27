India needs doctors, but foreign graduates face tough clinical test

In December 2025, 47.53 per cent of first-time candidates qualified, compared with 5.58 per cent among those with more than five attempts, an NBEMS official said.

The figures suggest that the low overall pass rate is influenced considerably by repeat candidates. Experts, however, say persistent poor performance cannot be credited solely to the examination’s difficulty.

The Economic Survey 2024 has linked low FMGE pass rates to concerns about the quality of medical education abroad, including inadequate clinical training. Abizer Manked, consultant physician and diabetologist at Mumbai’s Saifee Hospital, said inadequate clinical exposure was among the principal reasons for low pass rates.Unlike Indian medical colleges, where students may encounter large patient volumes, students at some overseas institutions have limited opportunities to interact directly with patients, the AIIMS resident doctor said. Language barriers can further restrict their participation in taking patient histories and conducting clinical rounds.