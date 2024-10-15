Indian data should remain in Indian data centres, says Akash Ambani

Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to expedite the updating of draft of the 2020 data centre policy, and called for storing Indian data in local data centres.

While speaking at ‘India Mobile Congress 2024’ at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, Ambani said that Indian companies should be incentivised for setting up such data centres.

“Indian data should remain in India data centres. Therefore, Indian companies ready to set up AI and machine learning data centres, should get all necessary incentives including incentives for power consumption,” Ambani said.