In both Jharkhand and Maharashtra, day of polling scheduled for Wednesday to ensure better voter turnout in urban areas.

In the 2019 Assembly polls in Maharashtra, 62 of 64 urban seats polled below the state average of 60.56 per cent. Lowest voting was in Colaba Assembly seat (40.1 per cent) In 2024 LS polls. Six urban seats of Maharashtra were in top ten urban constituencies with lowest voting across the country (Kalyan, Pune, Thane, Mumbai’s North Central, South and South-Central seats).

