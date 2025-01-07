IT company HCLTech marginally hikes salaries of junior-level employees

India’s third-largest IT services company, HCLTech, has introduced salary hikes for its junior-level employees, ranging from 1 per cent to 4 per cent. The hikes are applicable for employees at E0, E1, and E2 levels, which typically include professionals with up to 10 years of experience, according to a report by the Economic Times.

According to the report, most junior employees received hikes between 1-2 per cent, while top performers were awarded increments of 3-4 per cent. These adjustments, effective from the third quarter (October to December), fall short of earlier expectations of an average 7 per cent hike, with top performers anticipated to receive 12-15 per cent.

“E0-E2 employees started receiving their letters in the last week of December,” confirmed an insider from the company to Economic Times. However, mid- and senior-level employees (E3 and above) have yet to receive salary adjustments.

HCLTech, which is also set to release its third-quarter earnings on January 13, is projected to lead growth among Tier-I IT firms. Meanwhile, its larger rival Infosys recently implemented a 90 per cent performance bonus for the second quarter, but delayed annual salary hikes until early 2025, as has Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Challenging IT sector

The IT sector continues to face challenges such as slowed client spending and a focus on cost-efficiency, leading many companies to delay or reduce wage increases. Industry reports suggest that while firms like Wipro, LTIMindtree, and others rolling out hikes may see pressure on margins, those delaying hikes might experience stable or improved profitability.