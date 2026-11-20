“The next phase is about completing and consolidating what has been built. The key steps would be finalising the remaining state rules, notifying the national floor wage, and making single registration, licence and return work fully in all states. Industry would also welcome further clarity on a few practical areas, including how to categorise the workforce into workers versus non-workers in the IT/ITeS sector, how overtime and leave encashment apply to managerial staff, and how legacy registrations move to the new framework,” he said.