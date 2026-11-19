Antimicrobials such as antibiotics, antivirals and antifungals may soon come under a stricter central approval framework, with additional clinical, bioavailability, bioequivalence and safety requirements before they can be manufactured or marketed in India.

The Union Health Ministry is considering bringing antimicrobials under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials (NDCT) Rules, shifting their regulatory oversight from state licensing authorities to the Central Licensing Authority (CLA).

Under a draft notification dated November 18 reviewed by Business Standard, antimicrobials are proposed to be added to the definition of “new drug” under Rule 2 of the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019.

The provision currently covers seven biological and specialised therapeutic product categories — vaccines, recombinant DNA-derived products, living modified organisms, monoclonal antibodies, stem cell-derived products, gene therapeutic products and xenografts.

Antimicrobials are part of the anti-infective therapy segment, which is the third-largest segment by value in the Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM), accounting for around 11 per cent, according to market research firm Pharmarack. The segment recorded moving annual turnover (MAT), or sales over the preceding 12 months, of Rs 29,219 crore during November 2025-October 2026, up 7.14 per cent from Rs 27,270 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. Officials aware of the matter said the proposed amendment had been initiated amid concerns over manufacturing licences being granted for antimicrobials without adequate regulatory scrutiny, including requirements relating to bioavailability (BA), bioequivalence (BE) and stability studies.

“The absence of such assessments may affect the quality, safety and efficacy of antimicrobial products. Substandard or ineffective antimicrobials can contribute to the development and spread of antimicrobial resistance, posing risks to patient safety,” the ministry said on Thursday. The NDCT framework already lays down requirements for applications seeking permission to import or manufacture new drugs, including pharmaceutical, toxicological and clinical data, while the rules also govern BA and BE studies. The proposal comes amid growing concern over antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which occurs when bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change over time and stop responding adequately to medicines, making infections harder to treat.

An earlier global estimate cited by the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that drug-resistant diseases could cause 10 million deaths annually by 2050 without adequate action. WHO's India office has said India could account for about 2 million deaths annually by then. More recent estimates have further underlined the scale of the threat. WHO said in 2025 that drug-resistant infections could claim 39 million lives cumulatively by 2050 without stronger intervention. The draft notification has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders and members of the public within 30 days of its publication. The Centre has taken a series of measures aimed at slowing the rise of AMR.