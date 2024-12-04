Lilly's tirzepatide challenges semaglutide in obesity drug market

The rapidly growing obesity drug market has intensified as Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide outperformed Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide in a direct clinical comparison. The SURMOUNT-5 trial revealed that tirzepatide achieved an average weight loss of 20.2 per cent, higher than semaglutide’s 13.7 per cent, marking a 47 per cent greater relative weight reduction.

This head-to-head comparison pits Lilly’s Zepbound (tirzepatide) against Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (semaglutide) at a time when the obesity drug market is experiencing explosive growth. Semaglutide, estimated to generate $27.55 billion in revenue in 2024, is projected to reach $50.34 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8 per cent. Tirzepatide, with its dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist mechanism, is aiming to capture a significant share of this lucrative market.

“Tirzepatide is in a class of its own as the only FDA-approved dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist obesity medication, and it’s changing how millions of people manage this chronic disease,” said Leonard C. Glass, senior vice president of global medical affairs at Lilly Cardiometabolic Health.

The trial enrolled 751 adults with obesity or overweight conditions and at least one weight-related medical problem. Over 72 weeks, participants taking tirzepatide lost an average of 22.8 kg, compared to 15.0 kg for those on semaglutide. Additionally, 31.6 per cent of tirzepatide users achieved at least 25 per cent weight loss, compared to 16.1 per cent on semaglutide.

Tirzepatide is the first and only FDA-approved dual GIP and GLP-1 receptor agonist medication for weight loss. It works by mimicking natural hormones that regulate appetite, leading to reduced calorie intake. The drug is available under the brand names Zepbound for weight management and Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes.

Novo Nordisk’s semaglutide has long been a market leader, capitalising on its efficacy and strong brand recognition under names like Wegovy and Ozempic.

Lilly plans to publish the full results of the SURMOUNT-5 trial in a scientific journal and present them at a medical conference in 2025.