MahaRERA proposes to make developers mention amenity details with deadlines

MahaRERA, the real estate watchdog, has proposed the norms to put an end to the uncertainty of guaranteed facilities and amenities in housing projects, according to a statement

The draft has been placed on MahaRERA's website and the watchdog has invited suggestions and objections on the draft order from the public by May 27.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 5:27 PM IST
Developers in Maharashtra may soon have to mention the finer details of amenities at housing projects and a deadline by when they will be available for use to buyers, the state's real estate regulator said on Monday.

MahaRERA, the real estate watchdog, has proposed the norms to put an end to the uncertainty of guaranteed facilities and amenities in housing projects, according to a statement.

Residents may be "enticed" by the vision of a swimming pool, gym, or a community centre, but the agreement often remains silent on when these facilities and amenities will become available or what their specifications might be, the statement said.

The lack of clarity can lead to unfulfilled expectations and potential disputes in future, it said.

At present, the 'Schedule Two' of the Model Agreement for Sale only mentions the facilities and amenities but does not provide for any details with regards to their features and delivery date, the regulator said.

"The proposed order now makes it mandatory to specify the exact date by which these amenities and facilities will be made available to residents," it said.

Details of amenities like swimming pools, badminton courts, tennis courts, table tennis courts, auditoriums, society offices, gyms and squash courts will have to be provided by the developers, along with their size and availability dates, it added.

It is proposed to make it mandatory to include this information in the agreement for sale and will be considered a non-negotiable clause, as it is of importance for every homebuyer, it said.

It has been proposed that this sixth provision shall be an irrevocable clause to the Model Agreement for Sale, following clauses on force majeure, liability period, carpet area, conveyance, and newly included parking, the regulator added.

The draft has been placed on MahaRERA's website and the watchdog has invited suggestions and objections on the draft order from the public by May 27.

MaharashtraRERAReal Estate

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

