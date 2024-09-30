Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Mumbai property registration falls 14% to 9,100 units in Sep on low demand

Mumbai property registration falls 14% to 9,100 units in Sep on low demand

As many as 10,694 units were registered in the year-ago period. In August this year, the registration of properties stood at 11,631 units

mumbai property registration
Knight Frank has compiled the data on the registration of properties from the Department of Registrations and Stamps, Maharashtra government. | Representative Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 10:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Registration of properties in the Mumbai municipal area fell 14 per cent year-on-year in September to over 9,100 units on lower demand, according to Knight Frank.

As many as 10,694 units were registered in the year-ago period. In August this year, the registration of properties stood at 11,631 units.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The decline in home registrations in September 2024 can be primarily attributed to the inauspicious days of 'Shraadh', which constituted 12 days of the month in 2024, when traditionally individuals refrain from making significant purchases or engaging in high-value transactions," Knight Frank said in a statement.

In 2023, Shraadh was observed from 29 September to 14 October.

Knight Frank has compiled the data on the registration of properties from the Department of Registrations and Stamps, Maharashtra government.

The data includes sales in both primary (fresh) and secondary (re-sale) markets.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mumbai on high alert amid terror threats, security tightened at sites

Ahead of festivals, police tighten security near religious sites in Mumbai

UBT Sena MP Sanjay Raut jailed for 15 days in defamation case; gets bail

Mumbai rains: 4 dead due to rain-related incidents; schools, colleges shut

Mumbai's first underground Metro gears up for partial launch in October

Topics :Mumbaiproperty dealsProperty rate

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story