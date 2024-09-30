Higher gold prices to keep sentiment positive for gold loan companies

ICRA forecasts that organised gold loans (GL) by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will exceed Rs 10 trillion in the current financial year and projects it to reach about Rs 15 trillion by March 2027.

While banks are dominant in jewellery-backed agriculture loans, NBFCs lead in retail gold loans and are expected to expand at 17-19 per cent in FY25. However, yields are expected to be lower by 200-300 basis points than the peak levels seen 4-5 years ago. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Public sector banks (PSBs) accounted for about 63 per cent of the overall GL in March 2024, up from 54 per cent in March 2019, while the NBFC and private banks' shares moderated by equal measure. ICRA expects NBFC GL to expand at 17-19 per cent in FY25 and projects it to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14-15 per cent during FY26-FY27.



Growth in the GL book of NBFCs is largely driven by gold prices. The NBFC GL book is quite concentrated, with the top four players accounting for an 83 per cent share in March 2024, down from 90 per cent two years ago. Credit costs have remained well below 0.5 per cent in the last five years. Access to collateral reduces credit risk, and in the case of loan overdues, lenders undertake timely auctions.

The restrictions on cash disbursements (on loans above Rs 20,000) have not impacted business. International gold prices are at record highs due to persistent growth, geopolitical concerns, and a falling US dollar. Gold historically rallied by 10 per cent in the six months following the first Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut, and given the positive correlation between higher prices and GL volumes, this will drive the GL segment.



NBFCs like Muthoot, Manappuram, and IIFL Finance reported average gold loan yields of 18.3 per cent, 21.8 per cent, and 19.6 per cent, respectively, in Q1FY25 (vs 18.1 per cent, 21.4 per cent, 17.5 per cent in Q1FY24). Most players, including banks, have strong commentary on gold loans, which may lead to upgrades in valuation multiples.

Growth has recovered over the last few quarters, and markets may view GL NBFCs as a proxy play for rising gold prices. Strong gold prices are positive for Muthoot and Manappuram’s assets under management (AUM), which enjoy a strong correlation with gold prices. GL demand is also being pushed up by pressure on unsecured lending. Management guidance for GL growth is 15 per cent plus for Muthoot and Manappuram, which registered 23 per cent and 15 per cent Y-o-Y and 11 per cent and 10 per cent Q-o-Q growth in Q1FY25, respectively.



In Q1FY25, growth in tonnage for Muthoot was 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y (total 194 tonnes) and 1 per cent Y-o-Y (total 60 tonnes) for Manappuram. The loan-to-value ratio has reduced with the increase in gold prices from 68 per cent and 64 per cent in Q1FY24 to 63 per cent and 60 per cent in Q1FY25 for Muthoot and Manappuram, respectively.

Growth in active customers for Muthoot was 9.2 per cent Y-o-Y to 5.9 million, and for Manappuram, it was 8.3 per cent Y-o-Y to 2.6 million in Q1FY25.

Net profit growth for subsidiary businesses has been good for both groups. The non-gold AUM growth was 31 per cent Y-o-Y (Manappuram) and 60 per cent Y-o-Y (Muthoot) in FY24 and 29 per cent (Manappuram) and 50 per cent (Muthoot) in Q1FY25.