Nasscom appoints SAP Lab's MD, Sindhu Gangadharan as vice chairperson

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom) has appointed Sindhu Gangadharan, senior vice president (SVP) and managing director (MD) of SAP Labs India and the head of SAP user enablement, as its new vice chairperson. In this new role, Gangadharan will help shape India's TechAde.

This news comes after Gangadharan was appointed as chairperson of the Nasscom GCC Council 2023-25. Aside from this, she also serves on boards of organisations, including Siemens India and Titan Company Ltd. Gangadharan. She is also a member of the Steering committee of the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, an industry body driving the bilateral trade and deliberations between India and Germany. She also holds a position on the advisory board of YuWaah, supported by UNICEF.

Gangadharam is also the first woman to lead SAP Labs India, the company's largest research & development center globally. Sindhu oversees product development and innovation at all five centers - Bangalore, Gurgaon, Pune, Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Gangadharan will be taking over the role after Rajesh Nambiar, the MD of Cognizant India. Nambier had been appointed chairperson earlier this month following Anant Maheshwari's exit, leaving the vice chairperson position free.

Upon her appointment, Gangadharam spoke on the pivotal role of Nasscom in accelerating India's transition into the innovation hub of the world.

She stated, "I am honored to assume the office of the Vice Chairperson at Nasscom and shape the future of India's Techade in collaboration with some of the finest minds in the industry."

"India, powered by its engineering R&D prowess, growing scientific capabilities and large talent base, holds immense potential to drive large-scale digital transformation that is sustainable and accessible to all. I am excited to contribute to this journey," the new vice chair added.