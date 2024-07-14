Niche products in US, domestic growth to aid earnings for pharma players

Niche products in the US market and steady growth in the Indian domestic market are expected to aid earnings growth for pharma players in Q1FY25, analysts believe. Aggregate sales growth of 11 per cent is estimated, with 21 per cent earnings growth during the quarter. Hospitals are expected to post 13 per cent revenue growth, with occupancy levels at 65-72 per cent.

Motilal Oswal analysts said that domestic formulation sales are likely to grow by 10 per cent, led by healthy growth in cardiac, gastro, and dermatology therapies that outperformed the market growth during the quarter. Chronic therapies, which constitute 10 per cent of the Indian pharma market, grew by 10 per cent, while acute therapies grew by 6 per cent. Acute therapies (drugs like antibiotics) constitute 62 per cent of the domestic market.



Nuvama analysts said that domestic revenue growth would be around 9-10 per cent. Most companies the brokerage covers would report double-digit growth except Cipla (5 per cent) due to a reset of trade generics, and Ipca (6 per cent) due to underperformance in pain and cardiac therapies. Natco Pharma is likely to post a decline (-21 per cent) due to the high base of Q1FY24 with a one-time launch of Olaparib (ovarian cancer drug).

Motilal Oswal said that Ebitda for the quarter is likely to grow by around 15 per cent, led by a higher share of niche launches in the US generics segment. Profit after tax (PAT) is expected to grow 21 per cent Y-o-Y.



In the large-cap space, Motilal analysts expected Torrent Pharma and Sun Pharma to deliver sales growth of 12.5 per cent and 12.4 per cent respectively, backed by new launches, increased focus on the over-the-counter business, and improving medical representative productivity. “We estimate Eris to deliver 50 per cent Y-o-Y growth in domestic formulation sales, largely due to the integration of acquired brands,” the brokerage said.

As for Mankind Pharma, partial recovery in the over-the-counter (OTC) segment would drive 12 per cent domestic sales growth. “We expect overall domestic sales for relevant companies in our coverage to grow 11.5 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY25,” Kotak Institutional Equities said. It added that active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) volumes are expected to be subdued on a Q-o-Q basis for most companies – around 2 per cent sequential sales decline in APIs. The contract development and manufacturing segment is expected to see robust Y-o-Y growth in Q1FY25, led by contributions from new projects.



As for US generics, base effects would moderate the growth trend in Q1FY25. Analysts expect reducing pricing pressure and increased traction in limited competition products such as generic Revlimid, generic Spiriva, and generic Vascepa to strengthen the Y-o-Y growth in US generics.

“Sun Pharma’s US sales could grow 10 per cent Y-o-Y, led by its specialty portfolio. US sales of Torrent Pharma and Glenmark may decline 7.6 per cent and 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y respectively due to the lack of new approvals and launches and regulatory issues at their facilities (Glenmark),” Motilal analysts said. “During the quarter, 15 facilities were inspected by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for our coverage companies. There were 68 approvals during Q1FY25 for companies under our coverage vs. the two-year average of 53 approvals,” they added.



BNP Paribas analysts noted that the average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) growth momentum continues for hospitals – Apollo Hospitals and Fortis are expected to post 6 per cent ARPOB growth.

Occupancy levels are likely to remain flat at 62 per cent for Apollo, with a 100 basis points improvement Y-o-Y for Fortis to 65 per cent. “We project Apollo Hospitals' offline pharmacy business to report 10 per cent Y-o-Y revenue growth in Q1FY25, and the online pharmacy distribution and 24x7 arm to remain flat Q-o-Q. We expect Apollo Hospitals to report a Q-o-Q flat Ebitda margin of 13.1 per cent,” BNP Paribas noted.



As for diagnostics, Dr Lal Pathlabs and Metropolis Healthcare analysts estimate double-digit revenue growth, led by high single-digit patient volume growth and improved realisation. “On aggregate, we expect Ebitda margin to decline marginally Y-o-Y, led by Dr Lal Pathlabs,” BNP Paribas noted, adding that they expect Fortis' diagnostic arm, Agilus, to report Y-o-Y flat revenue due to weak brand recognition among patients and doctors after its rebranding to Agilus from SRL. Ebitda margin may slip below 20 per cent for Agilus due to increased marketing spend.

Motilal Oswal estimated a 13 per cent revenue growth for hospitals under its coverage in Q1.



