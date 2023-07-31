Home / Industry / News / No unruly passenger onboard flights should go unpunished: BCAS chief

No unruly passenger onboard flights should go unpunished: BCAS chief

According to official data, a total of 63 passengers were placed on the 'No Fly List' during the year 2022 for varying periods as recommended by an airline's internal committee

Press Trust of India New Delhi
airlines, flights

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 7:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Unruly passengers should face the law of the land, and no such passenger should go unpunished, aviation security watchdog BCAS chief Zulfiquar Hasan said on Monday.

In recent times, there have been incidents of unruly passenger behaviour onboard flights.

At a briefing here, Hasan said unruly passengers are a serious issue and that FIRs should be filed against them.

"They (unruly passengers) should face the law of the land.... no unruly passenger should go unpunished," he said.

Regulatory actions with respect to unruly passengers are done by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to official data, a total of 63 passengers were placed on the 'No Fly List' during the year 2022 for varying periods as recommended by an airline's internal committee.

"In 2023, 37 passengers have been placed on 'No Fly List' up to 15.07.2023. The majority of the passengers placed on 'No Fly List' were for the violation related to not wearing masks or not obeying the instructions of the crew members," Minister of State for Civil Aviation VK Singh told the Lok Sabha on July 20.

Also Read

DGCA issues advisory to airlines over norms to deal with unruly passengers

25,000 prohibited items removed from air passengers' bag every day: BCAS

10 passengers put on 'No Fly List' this year till March 15: Government

Centre says 37 passengers placed on 'No Fly List' this year till July 15

New flights based on flyer-handling capacity at security checks: BCAS

25,000 prohibited items removed from air passengers' bag every day: BCAS

Full body scanners to be deployed in phased manner at airports: BCAS chief

US, Europe growing alarmed by China's rush into legacy semiconductors

Mining an opportunity: Firm, transparent laws key to attract investments

US biggest export destination for Indian smartphones in April-May: Govt

Topics :unruly behaviour on aeroplanescivil aviation sectorflightDGCA

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Maruti Suzuki Q1FY24 results: Net profit up 145% YoY, revenue up 22%

Foxconn to sign Rs 1,600 crore components plant deal with Tamil Nadu

Politics

Goa assembly: All 7 Oppn members suspended for 2 days following protest

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

India to become middle-income country with GDP of $6 trn by 2030: Report

PMJDY account to touch 500-million mark; about 55% beneficiaries are women

Next Story