NSO seeks private firms to conduct socio-economic sample surveys

In a bid to enhance its capacity to carry out a wider range of surveys on different socio-economic indicators, the National Statistical Office (NSO) has called for empanelment of private survey agencies, for tapping into additional expertise and resources, and efficient survey execution.

“By partnering with private agencies, the NSO seeks to tap into additional expertise and resources, enabling more efficient survey execution. The empanelment will allow the NSO to reach a broader audience and gather data from diverse areas, supporting better decision-making and policy formulation,” a statement released by the NSO earlier this week read.

The move gains significance at a time when the NSO is planning to undertake various surveys on topics like health, domestic tourism and travel as part of the 80th National Sample Survey (NSS). Besides, the organisation will also start work on the much-awaited economic census this year and a survey on the debt and investment situation of the households next year.

“The NSO surveys provide robust and reliable data that forms the backbone of evidence-based policymaking and it helps the government to design and implement policies that address the actual needs and conditions of the population. Accurate data from NSO surveys is vital for economic planning and development. Hence, with the increased workload, we want more players to join us,” said a government official.

In a request for proposal (RFP) released last month, the NSO has mentioned that the empanelled agency shall be responsible for conducting qualitative and quantitative surveys and related works, including designing of survey instruments, field work, inspections, training, data quality checks, analysis, and report writing, as part of the survey work.

The statement further mentions that the surveys may vary in size and scale, depending on the sampling methodology and requirements of the indicators, with the exact scope of services, sampling methodology, survey types, size of the surveys, survey instruments, and survey duration to be communicated to the shortlisted empanelled institutions as part of the terms of reference.

The last date for submission of bids by private agencies is January 6.