New Year's Eve 2025: Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart hit record orders

As New Year’s Eve celebrations peaked, consumers turned to quick commerce and food delivery platforms, resulting in record-breaking order volumes.

Executives from platforms such as Zepto , Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart shared real-time order statistics on social media, showcasing the unprecedented demand.

Zomato-backed Blinkit achieved multiple milestones, including its highest-ever daily order volume, as well as record-breaking orders per minute and per hour. Additionally, the platform recorded its highest amount of tips given to delivery partners, according to co-founder Albinder Dhindsa.

In a social media post, Dhindsa revealed that by 5 PM, Blinkit had already surpassed the total number of orders placed on New Year’s Eve 2023.

Aadit Palicha, co-founder and chief executive officer of Zepto, highlighted a significant surge in orders. “This New Year’s Eve, Zepto is up 200 per cent compared to last year, and we're currently handling unprecedented scale,” he wrote.

Not to be left behind, Swiggy Instamart also reported its highest-ever order volumes on December 31, which were double the sales recorded on the previous New Year’s Eve, co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli shared.

Also Read

Commenting on the trend, Amitesh Jha, chief executive officer of Swiggy Instamart, said, “New Year’s Eve has once again set a new record for orders, surpassing previous peaks from festive seasons like Mother’s Day and Diwali, making it the day with the highest-ever orders on Swiggy Instamart.” Swiggy Instamart recorded its largest order of Rs 70,325 from a user in central Goa, while Blinkit reported an order worth Rs 64,988 from a Kolkata user.

Across quick commerce platforms, there was a sharp increase in orders for party essentials such as disposable glasses, potato chips, ice cubes, chocolates, tonic water, lemons, nachos, soda, and cold drinks. Palicha noted that Zepto, the quick commerce unicorn, logged 3,345 ice cube orders per hour, 2.62 times higher than last year.

Food delivery platforms also recorded a significant surge. On Swiggy, biryani remained a top choice, with the fastest delivery completed in 164 seconds in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, 2,96,711 cake orders were placed. Swiggy’s delivery partners collectively travelled 6,519,841 kilometres, equivalent to eight round trips between Earth and the Moon.

Rohit Kapoor, chief executive officer for Swiggy’s food marketplace, shared that Bengaluru topped the bookings for Swiggy Dineout, the platform’s restaurant reservation service.

Another food delivery platform, Magicpin, reached nearly 1,500 orders per minute at its busiest time. The platform’s largest order, worth Rs 30,000, was placed by a Delhi-based user.

“Burgers topped the charts with 35,000+ orders, and Bengaluru led the way in burger cravings. Is it any surprise?” Zomato-backed Magicpin posted on X.

Cloud kitchen startup Curefoods also reached its previous year’s order count before midnight. The top cities by order volumes included Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR.

“Closed at 35 per cent year-on-year growth! A great end to the year,” Curefoods’ founder and chief executive officer, Ankit Nagori, wrote on X. (With inputs from Peerzada Abrar)