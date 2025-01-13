PE investment in real estate rises 6% to $2.82 bn in Apr-Dec 2024: Anarock

Private equity investment in Indian real estate rose 6 per cent to $2.82 billion during the April-December period of this fiscal, driven by a surge in fund inflow in industrial & logistics parks, according to Anarock.

Real estate consultant Anarock data showed that the number of Private Equity (PE) deals dropped to 24 during the first nine months of this fiscal from 30 in the year-ago period.

But, the total investment value rose 6 per cent to $2.82 billion from $2.66 billion in the period under review.

Foreign funds contributed 82 per cent to the total PE investments during April-Decrmber 2024.

Among assets class, the industrial and logistics sector captured 62 per cent of the total investments, housing 15 per cent, office 14 per cent and mixed-use projects 9 per cent.

Shobhit Agarwal, MD and CEO of Anarock Capital, said the top 10 deals comprised 93 per cent of total PE transactions in the first nine months of this fiscal year.

Also Read

He noted that the the total PE investment was led by the Reliance-ADIA/KKR warehousing deal which was worth $ 1.54 billion.

"This deal, along with the $ 204 million Blackstone-LOGOS equity deal, significantly boosted the logistics and warehousing sector, which captured 62 per cent of total investment," Agarwal said.