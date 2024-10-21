Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / PM MITRA, PLI schemes to bring Rs 95,000 cr investment into textiles sector

PM MITRA, PLI schemes to bring Rs 95,000 cr investment into textiles sector

The textiles secretary informed that "much more substantive outcomes" are being envisaged from the Bharat Tex 2025 mega textiles event to be held in February next year

textile industry
The seven mega textiles parks under PM MITRA scheme are coming up in Tamil Nadu (Virudhnagar), Telangana (Warangal), Gujarat (Navsari), Karnataka (Kalburgi), Madhya Pradesh (Dhar), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow/Hardoi) and Maharastra (Amravati).
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's textiles sector is expected to attract investments to the tune of Rs 95,000 crore from the seven PM MITRA mega textile parks and the PLI scheme for man-made fabrics and technical textile products in the next 3-5 years, Textiles Secretary Rachna Shah said on Monday.

Apart from the two schemes, the textiles sector will also draw investments from several other channels like FDI (foreign direct investment), she shared, highlighting the government's focus on promoting "sunrise sectors" of man-made fabric, apparel and technical textile.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The textiles secretary informed that "much more substantive outcomes" are being envisaged from the Bharat Tex 2025 mega textiles event to be held in February next year, in terms of not only MoUs but also investments and business generation.

"We are having 7 textile parks so each of them is expected to generate something like Rs 10,000 crore of investment, that's about Rs 70,000 crore and another Rs 25,000 crore under the PLI scheme for technical textiles and MMF fibre.

"Some of the investment under PLI has already been grounded and in the next 3-5 years or so we should have these large investments coming under the schemes itself. Apart from the schemes, of course a lot of other investment will also be happening, of course there would be FDI and investment from other sources," the Textile Secretary told PTI.

The seven mega textiles parks under PM MITRA scheme are coming up in Tamil Nadu (Virudhnagar), Telangana (Warangal), Gujarat (Navsari), Karnataka (Kalburgi), Madhya Pradesh (Dhar), Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow/Hardoi) and Maharastra (Amravati).

More From This Section

Govt to work on designing, manufacturing planes in India, says Naidu

Real estate remains most preferred asset class for investment: Report

US buyers turn to India for apparel as Bangladesh faces growing concerns

Housing sales in 30 major tier II cities down 13% in Jul-Sep: PropEquity

Satellite 'magic bullet', offers chance to cover areas left out: Mittal

"We are certainly looking at much more substantive outcomes not just MoUs but business getting generated and investments, etc. happening," Shah said on Bharat Tex.

The government approved the Rs 10,683 crore PLI scheme for the textiles sector in 2021, aiming to promote the production of man-made fabric and technical textile products over five years.

"Bharat Tex 2025 to be held in February is expected to be even bigger than Bharat Tex 2024. We invite you to join Bharat Tex not only as attendees but also as partners and to explore joint ventures for investments and to explore sourcing opportunities. The event represents a chance to experience first-hand energy and creativity of Indian textiles while gaining access to Indian market and export channels world-wide," Special Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs P Kumaran said.

He was addressing an interaction between the government and foreign missions in India to drive engagement on Bharat Tex 2025, slated to be held from February 14-17.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Voltas, Daikin, and Orient among 38 white goods PLI scheme bidders

PLI scheme for power transmission soon: Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal

PLI for transmission equipment manufacturing can be explored: Power secy

Voltas among 38 applicants in PLI scheme's 3rd round for white goods

Amneal Pharma to invest Rs 1,600 crore in Gujarat to make GLP-1 drugs

Topics :PLI schemeInvestment tips

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story