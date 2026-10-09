Real estate consultants expand into design, project management, and tech

The shift is being driven partly by growing demand from developers and corporate occupiers for fewer service providers across the real-estate lifecycle, industry executives said. It also allows consultants to build capabilities in businesses that can generate revenue beyond individual transactions.

“We are seeing a clear trend of real-estate consultancies evolving from pure transaction and advisory businesses into integrated real-estate solutions platforms,” said Shikha Kapur, partner, Deloitte India.

Real-estate consultants in India are increasingly expanding beyond traditional brokerage, transactions and advisory into adjacent businesses such as architecture and design, project management, flexible workspaces and technology, as they seek to offer clients a wider range of services.

In 2022, Anarock acquired a 75 per cent stake in myHQ, a booking platform for coworking spaces, in a cash-and-stock deal of around ₹125 crore to tap the growing demand for flexible workspaces.

“Advisory and consultancy practices moving beyond transactions and advisory to offer a fuller set of services is a matter of natural progression and evolution,” said Smita Agarwal, chief operating officer of the Anarock group. Developers and corporates increasingly prefer to deal with fewer partners for requirements ranging from site selection and transactions to design and delivery, she added.

Harsh Parikh, partner at Khaitan & Co, said, “The market has become very competitive, and these additional offerings, over and above consultancy advice, are what is driving real-estate consultants to organically include various other streams such as design, architecture, etc.”

Apart from acquisitions, the consultants have also been expanding organically into different adjacent real-estate services verticals, such as project management, design and fitouts, workplace solutions, property management and technology.

In April this year, global real-estate adviser Savills announced the acquisition of a majority interest in Hotelivate, a hospitality advisory firm with a presence across South Asia.

On the financial viability of these expansions, Anarock's Agarwal said the strategic fit of an acquisition and the ability of the two businesses to complement each other are important, while there is no uniform payback period for such investments.

Most of these acquisitions are funded with a mix of equity and debt. Lenders are also keen to lend to a growing business, and real estate has been on an upward trajectory over the past couple of years, according to Parikh.