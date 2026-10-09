Real estate consultants expand into design, project management, and tech

Recently, the initial public offering (IPO)-bound property consultant acquired a 51 per cent stake in architecture, master planning and interior design firm DSP Design Associates.
In April this year, global real-estate adviser Savills announced the acquisition of a majority interest in Hotelivate, a hospitality advisory firm with a presence across South Asia.
Colliers International, a global commercial real-estate services firm, acquired a controlling interest in Bengaluru-based Synergy Property Development Services in 2019.
Apart from acquisitions, the consultants have also been expanding organically into different adjacent real-estate services verticals, such as project management, design and fitouts, workplace solutions, property management and technology.
Harsh Parikh, partner at Khaitan & Co, said, “The market has become very competitive, and these additional offerings, over and above consultancy advice, are what is driving real-estate consultants to organically include various other streams such as design, architecture, etc.”