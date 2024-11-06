Recommendations on satcom to be brought out soon: Trai Chairman Lahoti

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) will soon bring out its recommendations on satellite spectrum, which is likely to involve details including the methodology of allocation and frequencies to be used, Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Indian Space Conclave, organised by Indian Space Association (ISpA), Lahoti said under the Indian Space Policy, private sector participation is encouraged, creating a level playing field and fostering innovation in non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) for global communication.

Trai’s recommendations are expected to clarify the methodology of allocation, the frequencies to be used, the pricing of spectrum and the terms and conditions to be met by satellite operators with regard to national security. Trai has suggested spectrum charges to be tied to Adjusted Gross Revenue, ensuring the spectrum charges are commensurate with the operator's financial performance.

It will also clear the air on the licences to be needed for satcom firms. Last month, Trai brought out a consultation paper on network authorisations, asking the industry whether a separate authorisation is needed for satcom services, and for Satellite Earth Station Gateways in particular.

The latest submissions by Trai came after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) asked the telecom regulator to consider a separate authorisation for satellite communication. Interestingly, Trai had in September already proposed a new authorisation called 'Satellite-based Telecommunication Service Authorisation' commercial satellite services, merging the erstwhile VSAT-CUG service and GMPCS licenses. Both the consultation papers are currently open for stakeholder comments.

“India is making efforts in satellite communication to expand digital connectivity across the country, particularly in remote and underserved areas. By supporting cellular and Wi-Fi backhaul and developing capabilities for upcoming 5G and 6G networks, these technologies can transform how industries and enterprises connect,” Lahoti said on Wednesday.