Rera has become rehab centre for former bureaucrats: Supreme Court

Expressing displeasure over the functioning of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Rera), the Supreme Court on Friday said it has become a rehabilitation centre for former bureaucrats to hold positions after retirement.

“We do not want to speak about Rera. It has become a rehabilitation centre for former bureaucrats who have frustrated the entire scheme of the Act,” a Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The court was hearing an appeal filed against a Delhi High Court judgment that dismissed pleas seeking directions to banks and financial institutions to refrain from charging pre-EMIs or full EMIs from the petitioners.