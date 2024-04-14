BJP's 2024 Manifesto: Vow to build 30 mn new homes, strengthen Rera Act

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has vowed to build 30 million new houses and strengthen the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) Act in its 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized that the "Sankalp Patra" represents India's collective aspirations and goals.





"Our Sankalp Patra is more than just a collection of promises. This Sankalp Patra outlines the collective aspirations and goals of our nation, by our nation, and for our nation. As you have seen in the last ten years, it is Modi's Guarantee that every promise made is fulfilled," said PM Modi.

During the Modi government's tenure over the last 10 years, the manifesto claimed to have provided more than 4 crore families with pucca houses under the PM Awas Yojana and other initiatives.

The manifesto highlighted improved conditions of 4 crore poor families under PM Awas Yojna and plans for expansion to "quality housing".





The BJP manifesto emphasizes the successful provision of housing to numerous slum dwellers and pledges to expand this initiative through new policies. These policies aim to construct high-quality houses on slum land, facilitating the rehabilitation of low-income families. The party also assures free electricity to poor households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. It also pledges to prioritize housing for 'divyangs' through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, ensuring affordable and accessible solutions tailored to their specific needs.

PM Modi pledged to “strengthen the RERA act which has helped make the real estate sector in Bharat more transparent and citizen-friendly than ever before. We will work with the state governments to facilitate homeownership for middle-class parivar jan through comprehensive measures including cost reduction in construction and registration, regulatory reforms like enabling automatic approvals for standard housing designs, among others.”

“We will encourage the creation of new satellite townships near metro cities across India through a combination of reforms and policy initiatives. We will encourage mixed use and transit-oriented development through the same,” the BJP manifesto stated.

“We will begin long-term infrastructure projects with centre-state-city partnerships with a vision to revitalise our urban landscapes and enhance the quality of life for our citizens. We will undertake the creation of the Digital Urban Land Records System,” the manifesto added further.

The Maharashtra unit of National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) asserts that the pledge to build 30 million new homes demonstrates a strong commitment to tackling the nation's housing deficit. This goal holds the promise of alleviating housing shortages and enhancing the quality of life for millions of citizens.

“The feasibility and implementation of such a massive housing program would require careful planning, adequate funding, and efficient execution. It will be essential for the Govt to outline clear strategies for land acquisition, infrastructure development, and ensuring affordability for the intended beneficiaries. The goal’s success will depend on effective governance, transparent processes, and sustained efforts to overcome challenges,” said Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra.

Tridhaatu Realty, a Mumbai-based developer, believes that the pledge to construct new homes reflects a firm vision to address the pressing issue of housing shortage in India. Moreover, the realtor also stated that the initiative not only has the potential to boost the construction sector and create employment opportunities but also improve the living standards of countless families across the nation.

“By committing to such a substantial number of new homes, it aims to provide a tangible solution to the housing needs of millions of citizens, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Ensuring affordability, accessibility, and quality in these housing projects will be paramount to their long-term sustainability and impact on communities,” said Pritam Chivukula, Vice President of CREDAI-MCHI and cofounder and Director of Tridhaatu Realty.

Vedanshu Kedia, Director of Prescon, a real estate development firm, remarked “This initiative aims to provide a concrete solution to the housing needs of millions and also holds the potential to significantly enhance living standards nationwide. Ensuring affordability, accessibility, and quality in these housing projects will be crucial for their long-term sustainability and impact on communities.”