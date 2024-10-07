Review on vehicle scrappage policy: Used truck mkt prices spike up to 21%

With the government reviewing its Vehicle Scrappage Policy, the price of used trucks has spiked by as much as 21 per cent in certain segments. The rise in used market prices is also driven by demand from the government's infrastructure projects, according to industry sources.

According to the Shriram Mobility Bulletin, a monthly report that tracks used vehicle sales, truck rentals, and retail automobile sales, the price of used commercial vehicles (UCV) in the 1.5 to 2-tonne category registered a 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, followed by a 12 per cent rise in the 7.5 to 16-tonne category. However, the 16 to 19-tonne category saw a 16 per cent decline.



The rise in demand in the used truck segment comes against the backdrop of the government reviewing its Vehicle Scrappage Policy, which mandates the scrapping of vehicles over 15 years old. This could be amended to focus on emission levels rather than the vehicle's age.

This comes at a time when truck rentals, a key barometer of goods movement, remained firm in September as pre-festive stocking continued across India. Freight rates held steady without much increase, as fleet utilisation surged to 90 per cent—the highest in recent times—from 70 per cent. Truck rentals on the Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru route saw the highest increase at 1.6 per cent, while the Kolkata-Guwahati-Kolkata route remained unchanged.



The Delhi-Bengaluru-Delhi and Delhi-Mumbai-Delhi routes also recorded moderate growth, with increases of 1 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively. The approaching festive season's demand for more commercial vehicles, reflected in the sales of new commercial vehicles, saw an upward trend in Goods Carriers, e-rickshaws with carts, and three-wheelers (goods), the report said.

Y. S. Chakravarti, managing director and chief executive officer of Shriram Finance Ltd., said, "Truck owners caution that an increase in freight rates is imminent as tyre prices and toll charges have risen in the past few weeks. Fleet operators are also seeking a cut in fuel prices, which could blunt any freight rate increase. We anticipate the upcoming festive season will provide a much-needed boost for passenger vehicle sales."



When asked about the rise in demand for used trucks, C S Vigneshwar, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), said, "There is high demand for trucks. Since vehicles are not readily available, second-hand prices have gone up. Due to all the infrastructure projects, bulk purchases are happening. OEMs have enough capacity to increase production."

In the used passenger vehicle segment, Maruti Baleno and Maruti Dzire registered positive sales growth of 8 per cent and 7 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, while other segments continued to face downward pressure. The same held true for used two-wheeler sales, with a decline across most brands.



In new passenger vehicle sales, motor car sales saw a 20 per cent decline on a Y-o-Y basis, and two-wheeler sales dropped by 8 per cent compared to September last year. This could possibly be attributed to a "wait and watch" stance by potential buyers, with the upcoming festive season expected to drive demand across both segments, the report said.

The woes of the electric vehicle (EV) segment seem to continue despite various initiatives introduced by the government to boost sales. Buyers appear to be taking a cautious approach, as two-wheeler EV sales declined by 44 per cent Y-o-Y, and four-wheeler EV sales dropped by 43 per cent.