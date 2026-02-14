SC asks FSSAI to respond on proposal for front-of-pack food labelling

The Supreme Court has sought the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India's (FSSAI) response on a suggestion to introduce front-of-pack labelling on packaged food products containing high levels of sugar, salt and saturated fat.

Front-of-Pack (FoP) labelling is a simplified, evidence-based nutrition-labelling system placed on the front of food packages to help consumers make quick, informed and healthier purchasing decisions.

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K V Viswanathan was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) matter filed by public charitable trust 3S and Our Health Society, seeking directions to the Centre, states and Union territories to implement the mandatory front-of-pack warning labels (FoPLs) on packaged food.

In an affidavit filed in the court, the FSSAI has said it intends to conduct further research and undertake a systematic mapping of a representative sample of different varieties of packaged food products across both the solid and liquid categories. The apex court was informed that the FSSAI intends to conduct surveys among consumers to assess the extent of usage of label information and ensure wider stakeholder consultation with the industry, small, medium and micro enterprises. Expressing dissatisfaction over the affidavit, the bench said whatever exercise has so far been undertaken has not yielded any positive result. "The PIL was filed with a particular purpose. It raised an important issue as regards the right to health of the citizens of this country," the bench said in an order dated February 10.