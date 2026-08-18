Semicon India 2026 to showcase chip ecosystem, feature global CEOs

India is gearing up to showcase its semiconductor journey and will host the fifth edition of Semicon India 2026 from September 17-19 at Yashoobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the event on September 17, according to the organisers.

Semicon India 2026 is themed “Silicon to Systems: Building the Ecosystem” and is being jointly organised by SEMI and the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

Speaking at the curtain-raiser event, S Krishnan, secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), said the three-day event is expected to feature more than 500 exhibitors from the global semiconductor and electronics ecosystem, more than 290 international companies, over 150 speakers and delegations from more than 40 countries.

The event will also feature six country-oriented pavilions. Amitesh Kumar Sinha, chief executive officer of ISM, said participation in Semicon India has increased by around 30-40 per cent annually and similar growth is expected this year. He said a roundtable with global chief executive officers, chaired by Prime Minister Modi, is planned for September 16, a day before the formal inauguration. The event will be held against the backdrop of semiconductor projects under the first phase of the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM 1.0) moving towards commercial production. “That certainly adds to the credibility of India as a destination for the semiconductor industry,” Krishnan said.