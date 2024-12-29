Senior citizens embrace adventure, drive demand for unique travel spots

Travel among India’s senior citizens has evolved over the years with tour agencies observing a rise in demand, especially post-pandemic for adventure and non-traditional international destinations.

Senior citizens are willing to travel either by themselves or in small groups with other senior citizens to explore the northern lights at the North Pole or go on a journey to the Antarctic.

For KareVoyage, a travel platform that caters to the needs of travellers over 50, senior citizen travel is growing 17 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) while its outbound senior travel numbers have tripled between March 2021 and March 2024.

“The outbound travel market for Indian senior citizens is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with a projected 193 per cent growth for those aged 65 and above by 2025,” said Shefali Mishra, founder, KareVoyage. This market will expand from $16.89 billion in 2023 to $35.96 billion by 2030, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4 per cent, Mishra added, citing Future Market Insights. “Given the growing interest in exclusive experiences, we will soon be launching Antarctica in 2025. Since crossing the Drake Passage and exploring the polar regions are unique, expanding offerings for such destinations aligns with the demand for once-in-a-lifetime experiences, especially among affluent senior citizen travellers,” Mishra added.

Similarly, Thomas Cook India has noticed a growth of around 20-25 per cent in senior travellers opting for non-traditional destinations, many of which were once considered out of reach. SOTC Travel, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Thomas Cook, has also seen Y-o-Y growth in bookings for senior travellers with an uptick in adventurous trips. Rajeev Kale, president and country head, holidays, MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions tourism) visa, Thomas Cook India, said, “Senior travellers are also increasingly seeking non-traditional and adventure locations like husky safaris, the northern lights in Norway, Sweden, and Iceland, luxury Antarctic ice-breaker cruises, or exploring Japan during the Sakura (cherry blossom) season.”

He further added that South Korea’s Alpine route and renowned spa-wellness mud baths are also gaining attention. These destinations offer not just relaxation, but also cultural immersion and adventure, appealing to senior travellers who are healthier and fitter than ever, Kale added. “Customers aged over 60 represent approximately 10-12 per cent of our total clientele, a demographic increasingly seeking unique, non-traditional, and adventure destinations,” said SD Nandakumar, president and country head. holidays and corporate tours, SOTC Travel. He added, “These travellers are stepping out of conventional choices, with destinations like Iceland, Japan, and parts of Eastern Europe becoming popular choices alongside traditional favourites.”

Among these destinations, Antarctica has gained momentum. According to Thomas Cook, Antarctica cruise expeditions range between Rs 12 and 14 lakh per person, depending on the itinerary and ship capacity. According to KareVoyage, it typically ranges from Rs 10 to 25 lakh per person, again depending on the package inclusions, cruise quality, and cabin type. Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel said the peak season for adventure trips is typically October to March, when the weather is perfect for outdoor activities. Experts state that pre-pandemic (from 2016 to 2019), spending per senior traveller was consistent but leaned towards domestic destinations and modest packages.

Ajay Prakash, vice-chairman, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), said, senior travellers could easily contribute about 25-30 per cent of the overall spend for India’s outbound tourism industry. In 2025 and beyond, Thomas Cook plans to introduce new packages tailored specifically for the adventure spirit of senior citizens, while also catering to younger and middle-aged travellers. At the same time, SOTC anticipates continued growth in the senior citizen travel segment, particularly for adventure destinations, over the next 3-5 years. In India, senior travellers go on adventure tours to Kashmir, Goa, Kerala, Meghalaya and Udaipur (Rajasthan), according to Rajiv Mehra, president, Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO).