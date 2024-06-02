Summer-centric products sizzle as heatwaves persist across country

With heatwave conditions persisting in most parts of the country, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies continue to report an increase in sales of summer products.

As consumers turn to ice cream and cold beverages to beat the heat, dairy companies have a busy season at hand.

“With soaring temperatures and ongoing heatwave conditions in the northern region, there has been a significant increase in the demand for all summer-centric products, including ice creams, dairy beverages, curd, etc. These categories are witnessing an uptick in demand by over 40 per cent,” said Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy.



Beverage major Coca-Cola also reported a spike in demand across its portfolio.

“With the summer season at its peak, the Indian beverage market has significantly gained momentum, and our brands have been witnessing consistent growth in terms of sales. With this, we expect to remain bullish in our sparkling, hydration, and juice segments,” said a spokesperson for the company.

The maker of Sprite and Thums Up is continuously scaling distribution “through traditional as well as newer emerging channels” to address this demand surge, the spokesperson added.

Many companies have also modified their existing products to suit customers’ needs. Home-grown FMCG company Dabur India has forayed into the ready-to-drink glucose category with the launch of 'Dabur GlucoPlus-C Instant Energy Drink' in a PET bottle.



“With the heatwave conditions intensifying across east, north, and central India, we are witnessing growing demand for our summer-centric products, particularly the glucose portfolio. We have already built inventory for the same, both at the retail and stockist end, to meet this growing demand,” said Anshul Gupta, sales head at Dabur India.

According to data sourced from market research firm Kantar, FMCG companies have been reporting strong volume growth since the summer set in.

“The typical summer categories are seeing strong numbers as the summer began. Bottled soft drinks, including carbonated soft drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, and milk-based beverages, have witnessed robust growth,” K Ramakrishnan, managing director, south Asia, Kantar Worldpanel, told Business Standard.



Juice and juice-based drinks saw volume grow by 22 per cent in February-March-April (FMA) 2024 compared to the same quarter last year and 19 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Milk-based drinks are also on the rise, with 55 per cent volume growth year-on-year for the FMA 2024 quarter and 37 per cent compared to the same month last year.

Carbonated drinks also continued their upward trajectory, growing by 19 per cent in April 2024 compared to April 2023. Ice creams and kulfi sales skyrocketed in April this year, experiencing a 56 per cent volume growth compared to April 2023, at the overall level.



Durables like air conditioners and coolers, too, have witnessed a surge in demand.

“Sales of air conditioners have skyrocketed this season. People are even willing to buy ACs at MRP this year, which is a first as customers generally seek some discounts. We are also seeing, for the first time, demand emerge from cities like Bengaluru and Pune,” a top official at a leading electronics company told Business Standard on the condition of anonymity.

Restaurants in the city are also seeing rising demand for their curated summer menus.

“While footfall remains low in the afternoon, we are seeing our curated summer cocktail and mocktail menu become a favourite among patrons who dine out in the evening. Sales of beverages have doubled in the past few weeks,” says Payal Verma, director at Khan Market’s Blue Door Café.