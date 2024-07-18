Supreme Court adjourns petitions challenging 28% GST on e-gaming firms

The Supreme Court adjourned petitions challenging the imposition of 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) on e-gaming firms to July 31.

The petitions were transferred from nine high courts for an authoritative pronouncement by the apex court.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the cases would be listed on July 31 only for further directions and would likely be heard on a subsequent date. The court also directed that written submissions by parties in the case should be put before the court before the said date.

The Supreme Court had on January 8 issued notice to the Centre on petitions filed by the E-gaming Federation and others against the levy of 28 per cent GST.