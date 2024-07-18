Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy reports Rs 4.8 cr profit in Q1 profits

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 4.83 crore for the June quarter.

Amit Jain, Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL
Amit Jain said, "We are well-positioned to continue this upward trajectory and deliver enhanced value to all our stakeholders."
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 4:14 PM IST
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd on Thursday posted a net profit of Rs 4.83 crore for the June quarter.

It had clocked a net loss of Rs 95.32 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 927.89 crore from Rs 522.35 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The expenses stood at Rs 913.23 crore during the quarter as against Rs 617.68 a year earlier.

In a statement, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Group Global CEO Amit Jain said, "We are well-positioned to continue this upward trajectory and deliver enhanced value to all our stakeholders."

The company's current order book stands at Rs 2,170 crore, while net debt was at Rs 97 crore.

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd is an end-to-end renewable engineering, procurement, and construction solutions provider for utility-scale solar, floating solar and hybrid and energy storage solutions.


First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:14 PM IST

