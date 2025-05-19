Home / Industry / News / SC rejects Vodafone, Airtel, Tata pleas for AGR dues waiver on interest

SC rejects Vodafone, Airtel, Tata pleas for AGR dues waiver on interest

Calling the petitions 'misconceived', Supreme Court refused to waive penalties or interest on AGR dues for Airtel, Vodafone, and Tata Teleservices despite claims of financial distress

Airtel, Vodafone
The SC dismissed pleas by Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel on AGR dues
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed petitions by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Tata Teleservices seeking waivers on interest, penalties, and interest on penalties related to adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.
 
A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan described the petitions as "misconceived" and criticised the companies for approaching the court.
 
“We are really shocked by these petitions which have come before us. It is not expected of a multinational company. We will dismiss it,” the Bench told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for Vodafone.
 
The court also declined to intervene in the Centre’s decision to support the telecom companies.
 

Telcos sought relief amid financial strain

 
The ruling came a day after Vodafone Idea filed a plea seeking relief from AGR liabilities exceeding ₹45,000 crore, citing financial distress.
 
Bharti Airtel also filed an appeal requesting concessions on what it called an “equitable basis”. In its filing, Airtel—along with subsidiary Bharti Hexacom—sought waivers worth ₹34,745 crore in interest and penalties.

Also Read

Vodafone Idea seeks Supreme Court help after govt rejects request on dues

Vodafone plans rollout of Starlink rival AST to connect remote areas

SC upholds Rs 1,600 crore tax refund for Vodafone Idea, dismisses SLP

Vodafone Plc exits Indus Towers, sells shares worth Rs 2,800 crore

Vodafone exits Indus Towers, raises Rs 2,800 cr; clears Rs 890 cr dues

 
The company clarified that it was not contesting the September 1, 2020 AGR verdict, but was requesting relief from the additional burden caused by penalties and accumulated interest.
 

Vodafone Idea warns of insolvency risk

 
According to a CNBC-TV18 report, Vodafone Idea has again warned that it may not be able to sustain operations beyond FY26 without additional state assistance.
 
Despite a ₹26,000 crore equity infusion and the government converting dues into equity, Vi said it has been unable to secure bank financing.
 
The company told the Centre that, without further intervention, it would not be able to raise funds and may be forced to initiate insolvency proceedings before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
 
Vi also warned that the government’s 49 per cent stake in the company could become worthless in the event of insolvency, jeopardising the ₹1.18 trillion in spectrum dues already converted into equity.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Semicon 2.0: India eyes 5% slice of global semiconductor chip pie by 2030

Premium

Apollo in talks to invest $750 million in Adani's Mumbai Airport bonds

Mumbai metro trying to extract monopolistic rents for mobile network: COAI

Premium

Trump's plans to cut drug prices in US may impact Indian pharma landscape

Indian Biogas Association hails govt move to hike procurement price of CBG

Topics :VodafoneBS Web ReportsAirtelSupreme CourtTata Teleservices

First Published: May 19 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story