Apollo in advanced talks to invest $750 million in Mumbai Airport bonds

US-based financial services giant Apollo Global Management is in advanced talks to invest $750 million in bonds to be issued by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), according to people familiar with the matter.

The investment is expected to come through Apollo’s insurance arm, which is actively targeting high-quality infrastructure assets in India.

The bond issuance is part of a broader fundraising initiative by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), which operates seven airports across India.

In a separate deal, AAHL is also looking to raise an additional $750 million in loans from international banks, sources said.

The MIAL bond transaction is likely to close in the coming weeks and has attracted interest from multiple US-based financial institutions, led by Apollo. This points to sustained investor appetite for Indian infrastructure credit, particularly in the airport sector.

Apollo declined to comment on the deal. The Adani group also did not respond to an email request for comment. Proceeds from the AAHL loan facility will be used for capital expenditure and to refinance dollar-denominated debt maturing in September, sources said. In April, a consortium of global lenders extended $750 million to a family investment vehicle of the Adani group for the acquisition of ITD Cementation. BlackRock contributed $250 million to that round, according to banking sources. ALSO READ: Mumbai airport appoints Indo Thai as interim handler after Celebi exit “Despite challenges, the group continues to attract marquee US investors. Strong ratings and predictable cash flows have helped bring in long-term capital,” said a banker involved in the process.

AAHL’s current airport portfolio includes Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Mangalore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, and Trivandrum. Its greenfield Navi Mumbai Airport project is scheduled to commence operations in the next quarter. The company is eyeing an initial public offering in the next 2–3 years, once the Navi Mumbai facility stabilises, and other revenue streams mature. Parent company Adani Enterprises Ltd. has announced capital expenditure plans totaling ₹1.32 trillion ($15.8 billion) for FY25–FY27. This includes ₹47,000 crore for renewables, ₹44,000 crore for airports, ₹19,000 crore for roads, and ₹16,000 crore for a greenfield PVC project. According to Care Ratings, financial closures have been secured for most of these projects, including the PVC facility, as the group continues to adopt a phased, modular funding strategy.