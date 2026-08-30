TARIL enters nuclear power sector with first transformer order from NPCIL

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Limited (TARIL) has secured an order for the supply of generator transformers for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited’s (NPCIL’s) Kaiga Units 5 and 6 nuclear power project in Karnataka.

The order, received from Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), is the company's first in the nuclear power sector. Kaiga Units 5 and 6 comprise two indigenous 700 megawatt electrical (MWe) Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) being developed by NPCIL.

The generator transformers will form a critical part of the electrical infrastructure of the project, supporting the evacuation of power generated by the nuclear power units and its integration with the transmission network.