Top 7 capital goods & engineering firms bag Rs 1 trillion order in Q3FY25

Top seven companies in the capital goods and engineering space combined -- excluding Hindustan Aeronautics -- are estimated to have won more than a trillion rupees worth of new orders in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25). Some of the estimated big order wins in Q3FY25 include Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T’s) order win from NTPC for setting up thermal power plants, which analysts estimated to be worth Rs 22,000 crore. While the new order inflow was a mixed bag, analysts in the long-run, anticipate a strong pipeline. Data on brokerage estimated new order wins for top seven capital goods and engineering firms (excluding Hindustan Aeronautics) combined was upwards of Rs 1 trillion.

The same set of firms a year ago combined reported Rs 1.29 trillion worth of order wins, however, the quarterly-reported number is not comparable, given companies do not individually disclose all orders. Analysts in their reports estimated a combined order book for these top-seven firms of Rs 8.65 trillion at the end of the quarter. Commenting on the order inflow trends, analysts with Motilal Oswal termed it to be a “selective improvement”. “With FY25 being an election year, order inflow was expected to be weak, but it is anticipated to ramp up from Q4FY25 onwards. However, ordering has remained strong across thermal power, renewables, T&D, data-centres, buildings, and factories, while it has been weak in water and railways,” the brokerage firm said in a recent note.