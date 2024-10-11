Top banks, consultancies lead the charge at IIM Lucknow's summer placements

Leading banks and top consultancy firms lined up at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow for summer placements, with the highest domestic stipend hitting Rs 3.95 lakh per month.

Major financial recruiters included Barclays, Bank of New York Mellon, Paytm Money, American Express, and CitiGroup, while consulting giants Bain & Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte, EY, and McKinsey & Company also marked their presence.

IIM Lucknow’s 2024-26 Post Graduate Programme batch secured 576 offers across diverse sectors. The average stipend stood at Rs 1.43 lakh and a median stipend was at Rs 1.50 lakh per month. International offers saw a peak stipend of Rs 1.75 lakh per month, emphasising the institute’s global reach. The highest domestic stipend was Rs 3.95 lakh per month.

Despite economic challenges, Priyanka Sharma, chairperson, student affairs and placements at IIM Lucknow, the unique curriculum, combined with several learning opportunities, empowers students to develop the skills needed to excel. "This, along with the unwavering commitment of IIM Lucknow to student development and the alumni network, continues to attract top recruiters from diverse industries,” she said.

IIM Lucknow’s hybrid placement model, which offers both online and offline options, ensured a seamless and inclusive process for its 234 freshers and 342 students with prior work experience.

New recruiters such as Arcesium, eBay, Essar, GMR Group, PepsiCo Agro, and Virtusa joined a list of legacy firms like Accenture, Amazon, and HUL, offering students jobs in domestic and international roles.