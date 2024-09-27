Trai issues consultation paper on satellite communications, seeks views

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Friday released a consultation paper on satellite communications seeking industry views on the spectrum allocation process and the pricing of satellite spectrum.

Trai has suggested spectrum charges to be tied to Adjusted Gross Revenue, ensuring the spectrum charges are commensurate with the operator's financial performance.

"This provides for a flexible financial burden that aligns with the operator’s capacity to pay," it said.

“Moreover, revenue-based spectrum charges take into account the level-playing field among operators of different sizes as smaller operators with lower revenues pay less and larger operators, who may generate more revenue,” it said.