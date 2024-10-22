Trai releases consultation paper on T&C of network authorisations

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on Tuesday floated a discussion paper on terms and conditions of network authorisations to be granted under the Telecom Act, 2023.

DoT had approached Trai, through a letter dated July 26, 2024, asking it to provide recommendations on terms and conditions, including fees or charges, for authorisation to establish, operate, maintain or expand telecommunication network as per the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

Subsequently, through another letter dated October 17, 2024, DoT requested Trai to consider an authorisation for satellite communication network under Telecommunications Act, 2023.