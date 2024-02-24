Tube Investments chief Subbiah named EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023

Vellayan Subbiah, Chairman, Cholamandalam Finance and Executive Vice Chairman, Tube Investments of India was declared the EY Entrepreneur of the year 2023 on Friday.

A nine-member independent jury led by K V Kamath, Former Chairman of ICICI Bank, selected Subbiah as the winner “for his bold strategies to transform existing businesses while seizing new opportunities through acquisitions and diversification.”

Subbiah will represent India at the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year Award in Monte Carlo from 4-7 June 2024.

Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Company, was given the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award for decades of entrepreneurial excellence in revolutionizing the two-wheeler industry in India. “By exemplifying quality, innovation and sustainable practices, Venu Srinivasan has won several global and Indian awards including the prestigious Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan in 2010 and 2020 respectively," a press statement by EY said.