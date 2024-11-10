Tyre firms raise prices for third straight quarter to combat rising costs

India’s leading tyre manufacturers are preparing to implement price increases for a third consecutive quarter to offset the persistent rise in raw material costs, particularly natural rubber.

Inflationary pressures have driven up input costs, causing CEAT and JK Tyre to experience shrinking profit margins despite steady revenue growth. This has led both companies to pass part of the cost burden onto consumers.

CEAT recently raised prices by 3-4 per cent in its passenger and commercial tyre segments and plans further hikes in the current quarter. In its latest earnings report, the company posted a record Q2 revenue of Rs 3,300 crore, marking an 8.2 per cent year-on-year increase. However, its operating margin declined from 12.47 per cent in FY25 Q1 to 11.71 per cent in FY25 Q2 due to rising input costs.

“To manage these cost pressures, we’ve implemented price increases across segments and expect to adjust prices further in the coming quarter,” said CEAT CFO Kumar Subbiah. The company’s original equipment manufacturer (OEM) division also implemented a 2.5 per cent price hike, though its impact will be fully reflected in the next quarter.

Similarly, JK Tyre is grappling with cost pressures, reporting an “under-recovery” of around 3-4 per cent over the last two quarters. The company has implemented selective price increases of 1-2 per cent in October and November and is considering further adjustments in Q3.

Anshuman Singhania, managing director of JK Tyre, said the company had made some progress in cost recovery but remains cautious about market dynamics. “We’re hopeful that recent corrections in rubber prices may ease some of the pressure, but we are prepared to take judicious price increases as necessary,” he noted.

JK Tyre’s operating margins have also declined, slipping from 12.81 per cent in FY25 Q1 to 10.69 per cent in FY25 Q2.

Both CEAT and JK Tyre maintain that strong demand in the replacement tyre market is helping to cushion the impact of price hikes. “We don’t foresee a drastic impact on demand, particularly in the replacement market, where inherent demand remains robust,” said Singhania.

However, industry experts warn that persistent volatility in natural rubber prices continues to challenge the sector. “Natural rubber prices have fluctuated dramatically, with a 13 per cent decrease followed by a 55 per cent increase,” said Shashi Singh, president of the All India Rubber Industries Association.

“Manufacturers couldn’t pass these costs on quickly enough, squeezing margins and disrupting supply chains. Compounding this is India’s current rubber shortage, which is only being met through imports subject to high tariffs.” Singh added that with a shortfall of approximately 550,000 tonnes, India’s tyre industry remains heavily reliant on imported rubber, and these duties are a significant burden on production costs.