Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Indian airspace getting more users, need to adapt new tech, says official

Indian airspace getting more users, need to adapt new tech, says official

The three-day meeting, with the theme 'Safety in Future Air Traffic Management', began on Saturday

civil aviation
India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and airlines have placed huge orders for aircraft.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 7:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Emphasising the need for ways to further streamline air traffic movements in the Indian airspace, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Saturday suggested that air traffic controllers should look at the use of new technologies such as generative artificial intelligence.

He was speaking at the 40th Asia Pacific Regional Meeting (APRM) of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations (IFATCA), hosted by the Air Traffic Controllers' Guild (India), in the national capital.

The three-day meeting, with the theme 'Safety in Future Air Traffic Management', began on Saturday.

The participants will discuss cutting-edge technologies, innovative strategies, and sustainable practices that will shape the safety in future air traffic management, according to the meeting's website.

Vualnam said airspace is getting crowded. "Airspace is getting more and more users".

While mentioning about new technologies such as Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI), he emphasised that "instead of ignoring and closing our eyes, we should collaborate".

More From This Section

Campus hiring soars as GCCs seek freshers skilled in data science and AI

Wedding season to generate Rs 4.25 tn in expenditure in Nov-Dec: Report

Govt launches Rs 500 crore scheme to strengthen medical devices industry

Satellite spectrum: Jio, Airtel bat for restricted validity of 3-5 years

Odisha govt approves investment of Rs 3,353 crore in various sectors

He also suggested that ways should be looked on how to streamline air traffic management.

Joint Director General at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Maneesh Kumar said that growth with safety is being ensured and also stressed the importance of human resources in the aviation space.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and airlines have placed huge orders for aircraft as they expand their network to meet the rising demand.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Aviation minister Naidu urges Airbus to make commercial aircraft in India

Total ban on drone imports to encourage local startups, says minister Naidu

Air India aims to double direct sales earnings in 2-3 years: CDTO

Playing it safe: How a bomb threat is handled at an Indian airport

Indian Airlines to fly 3% more weekly flights in 2024 winter schedule: DGCA

Topics :civil aviation sectorAviation industryindia air traffic

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story