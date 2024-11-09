Indian airspace getting more users, need to adapt new tech, says official

Emphasising the need for ways to further streamline air traffic movements in the Indian airspace, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on Saturday suggested that air traffic controllers should look at the use of new technologies such as generative artificial intelligence.

He was speaking at the 40th Asia Pacific Regional Meeting (APRM) of the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations (IFATCA), hosted by the Air Traffic Controllers' Guild (India), in the national capital.

The three-day meeting, with the theme 'Safety in Future Air Traffic Management', began on Saturday.

The participants will discuss cutting-edge technologies, innovative strategies, and sustainable practices that will shape the safety in future air traffic management, according to the meeting's website.

Vualnam said airspace is getting crowded. "Airspace is getting more and more users".

While mentioning about new technologies such as Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI), he emphasised that "instead of ignoring and closing our eyes, we should collaborate".

He also suggested that ways should be looked on how to streamline air traffic management.

Joint Director General at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Maneesh Kumar said that growth with safety is being ensured and also stressed the importance of human resources in the aviation space.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and airlines have placed huge orders for aircraft as they expand their network to meet the rising demand.