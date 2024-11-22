United States leads global Network Readiness Index 2024; India ranks 49th

The 2024 Network Readiness Index (NRI), published by the Portulans Institute and Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford, has ranked the United States as the world leader in network readiness for the third consecutive year. The report highlights the US's dominance in artificial intelligence (AI) development, digital business transformation, and technology adoption.

Singapore has retained the second position, while South Korea has risen to fifth, making them the only Asian countries in the top 10. The rankings underscore Europe's dominance, with Finland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom occupying prominent positions.

The NRI 2024 reveals a complex global digital landscape where significant disparities exist between regions and development levels. At the top of the rankings, the United States leads with exceptional performance across technology adoption and innovation metrics, particularly excelling in areas like AI development and digital business transformation.

Soumitra Dutta, co-founder and president of Portulans Institute, co-editor of the NRI, and dean of Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, said: “As digital transformation accelerates, the NRI 2024 highlights the essential role of public-private partnerships in building the foundations for digital readiness. By working together, governments, businesses, and civil society can create robust frameworks of governance, stability, and trust that enable technology to reach its full potential in enhancing social and economic well-being. The findings emphasize the interdependence of policy, innovation, and societal impact, helping to chart a path towards a resilient digital ecosystem.”

India’s progress: strengths and challenges

India is ranked 49th globally, maintaining its position as a rising digital powerhouse. Among lower-middle-income countries, India is second only to Vietnam (45th). This reflects the country’s unique duality as both a leader in technological innovation and a developing economy navigating significant challenges, the report said.

The report showcases India’s strengths in areas such as AI scientific publications, where it ranks first globally, and its vast domestic market, ranked third. Strong performances in public cloud computing (11th) and digitally skilled individuals (17th) highlight the country’s growing digital talent and infrastructure.

India’s digital economy also benefits from robust government support for emerging technologies, reflected in its 42nd-place ranking in government promotion of tech investments. Its information and communication technology (ICT) services exports, ranked first globally, underline its role as a global hub for technology-driven services.

However, challenges remain. India struggles with digital inclusion, ranking 105th, with significant disparities in access to digital payments and internet use, especially along socioeconomic and gender lines. Regulatory frameworks around privacy and e-commerce also require strengthening, ranking 104th and 87th, respectively.

India’s future as a digital leader hinges on its ability to address gaps in inclusion and regulation while continuing to leverage its strengths in innovation and talent. The 2024 NRI highlights the potential for India to cement its role in shaping the global digital economy, provided its growth is inclusive and sustainable.

Regarding regional representation, Singapore and South Korea are the only countries from Asia and the Pacific that appear in the top 10, while the United States is the sole representative from the Americas. The remaining top 10 positions underscore Europe's dominance in global network readiness.