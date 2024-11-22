Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / India to offer $4-$5 bn incentives to boost electronics, cut China reliance

India to offer $4-$5 bn incentives to boost electronics, cut China reliance

India's electronic production has more than doubled in the last six years to $115 billion in 2024

Electronics, Tablet, Laptop
India will offer up to $5 billion in incentives to local electronics companies. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 4:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India will offer up to $5 billion in incentives to companies to make components locally for gadgets from mobiles to laptops, two government officials said, in a bid to bolster the burgeoning industry and wean off supplies from China.
 
India's electronic production has more than doubled in the last six years to $115 billion in 2024, led by growth in mobile manufacturing by global firms such as Apple and Samsung . It is now the world's fourth-largest smart phone supplier.
 
But the sector faces criticism for its heavy reliance on imported components from countries such as China.
 
"The new scheme will incentivise production of key components like printed circuit boards that will improve domestic value addition and deepen local supply chains for a range of electronics," one of the two officials said.
 
The incentives are likely to be offered under a new scheme expected to be launched in two to three months, said the officials, who asked not to be identified as details of the scheme are not yet public.
 
The scheme is likely to offer incentives totalling between $4-$5 billion to global or local firms which qualify.

More From This Section

Ashwini Vaishnaw invites German companies to trust, invest in India

Bacardi distills new Irish whisky variant for India as demand rises

Emami MD & VC Harsha Vardhan Agarwal takes over as Ficci President

Refined petroleum product export rose 12% in October, shows PPAC data

Indian carriers projected to add 600 planes in next 5 yrs: Aviation Secy

 
The plan, designed by the India's electronics ministry, has identified components eligible for incentives and is in its final stages.
The finance ministry will approve the scheme's final allocation soon, the first official added, with the sources expecting it to be launched in the next 2-3 months.
 
India's electronics ministry and finance ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
 
India is aiming to expand its electronics manufacturing to $500 billion by the fiscal year 2030, including production of components worth $150 billion, according to the government's top policy think tank Niti Aayog.
 
India imported electronics, telecoms gear, and electrical products worth $89.8 billion in the fiscal year 2024, with more than half sourced from China and Hong Kong, according to an analysis by private think tank GTRI.
 
"This scheme is coming at a time when it is critical to promote component manufacturing that will help us aim for a global-scale of electronics production," Pankaj Mohindroo, head of India's Cellular and Electronics Association, said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

From new stealth jet to colossal drone: China's latest weapons revealed

India, China agree to rebuild mutual trust in defence ministers meet

Initiative to expedite visas of Chinese workers helping PLI firms: Official

Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart Jun after border disengagement

India tests hypersonic missile: Similar US, China, Russia weapons explained

Topics :India China relationsElectronicselectronics policyChina

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story