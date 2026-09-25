Vi bundles free global roaming with select plans for up to three trips

Under the new proposition, eligible customers can use international roaming for up to three trips a year, with the data allowance and outgoing calling minutes varying by plan. The offering is aimed at individual travellers, families, and business users.

Vi CEO Abhijit Kishore said international roaming has traditionally been a source of uncertainty for travellers, who often worry about the cost of using their phones abroad. He said the company’s approach means “your Vi number travels with you for free.”

The move is designed to address common problems associated with international travel, including buying local SIM cards or travel eSIMs, losing access to an Indian number, missing OTPs, and facing unexpected roaming charges.

According to Vi, the new benefit is available with:

Postpaid plans starting at ₹501

Annual prepaid unlimited data plans

Enterprise plans starting at ₹451

How to activate free roaming

Eligible customers can open the Vi App, select the applicable Roam-Free plan, and activate the international roaming benefit for their trip. The process allows customers to retain their existing Vi number while travelling abroad.