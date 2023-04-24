Disposal of delayed payment cases by micro, small industries at 5-year low

The data reviewed by Business Standard showed 29,252 applications involving Rs 7,094 crore were filled by MSEs in FY23 against central ministries, departments, central public sector enterprises, state governments, and others. The number of applications filed during last financial year was down 15 per cent f

MSEFCs are set up by state governments for settling disputes regarding delayed payments to MSEs. The central government launched the MSME Samadhaan scheme under which MSMEs that faced more than a 45-day delay in payment could approach MSEFCs in a bid to fast-track the settlement of dues.